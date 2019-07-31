Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A judge has ruled prosecutors can review mental health and behavioral records of accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos, as well as most of his jail records.
Ramos is accused of killing five journalists at the Capital Gazette last year.
Prosecutors argued psychiatric attention Ramos received is highly relevant because he pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
The 39-year-old Ramos faces 23 charges, including five counts of first-degree murder.
His trial is scheduled for November.
