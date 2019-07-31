BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Ben Carson, the U.S. Housing & Urban Development Secretary, was in Baltimore Wednesday to talk about opportunity zones and his love for the city following President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Carson, who worked as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital for 36 years, said he has a special place in his heart for Baltimore and for the people of Baltimore.

“There are a lot of excellent an wonderful people here,” Carson said, “and there are a lot of good places in Baltimore as well. But there are problems and we can’t sweep them under the rug.”

Carson compared the city to a patient with cancer. He said you can dress a cancer patient up but that “cancer is going to have a devastation effect.”

“You’re going to have to address that issue if you’re ever going to solve it,” Carson added.

Carson said HUD has a large history in Baltimore, providing grants that helped redevelop areas, including the Inner Harbor.

As a pediatric neurosurgeon, Carson said he spent his time in Baltimore trying to give children a second chance at life.

He said after spending “hours and hours” operating on children, “most of the time” being successful, days later he’d find himself in a dilemma about sending some of those kids back into the neighborhoods that I knew that they came from East Baltimore or West Baltimore.

“Where there were rats, roaches, mice, and ticks,” Carson said, “where there was just and unabated lead problem that was having devastating effects on the mental development of young people.”

He also said there was mold.

“Somehow — I guess that’s how God works — I ended up as the Secretary of HUD,” Carson said. “And we can actually deal with these issues.”

Carson said that in order to solve the issues “we have to be willing to talk about them” and work together. But that’s there’s so much animosity.

The press conference he held Wednesday morning was supposed to be on a church’s property, but Carson and his team were kicked off.

“When we’re talking about helping people,” Carson said. “This is the level we have sunken to in society.”

Carson said it’s important to stop this madness. He said our threats are not as bad as China, Russia or North Korea.

“I’ve talked to the President over a couple of days about what we can do for Baltimore,” Carson said. “He’s very willing to work with people here in Baltimore, including with Elijah Cummings, but the President’s emphasis is on the people.”

Carson said that’s his emphasis too.

There are 149 opportunity zones in the state of Maryland, Carson said.

“The federal government has invested a lot of money into Baltimore and will continue to do so,” Carson said. “But you can see from looking around, there are problems here in Baltimore.”