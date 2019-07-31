ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after two people said they were robbed Tuesday night.
Officers were patrolling in the 1300 block of Forest Drive when the saw a car operating without its light. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the woman driving and saw a man in the passenger seat was bleeding from the head.
The man and woman said they were robbed in the 1000 block of Martha Court.
The man said he met one of the suspects outside and they got into an argument. Two more suspects approached the pair and a fight ensued.
During the assault, the one suspect allegedly struck the male victim with a gun. When the woman tried to confront the suspects they stole her purse.
The victims were fleeing when they were stopped by police.
Police are looking for three male suspects in the case.
You must log in to post a comment.