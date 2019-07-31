



As a part of an investigation into a secret Facebook group where border patrol officers allegedly shared offensive posts, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) requested documentation from the acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Cummings, who’s also the chairman of the Oversight Committee, made a request to Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan Wednesday. Cummings said some of these agents may still be working with immigrants and children.

“The Committee is investigating racist, sexist, and xenophobic comments relating to immigrants and Members of Congress made by employees of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in ‘secret’ Facebook groups,” Cummings wrote. “On July 18, 2019, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan testified before the Committee that these posts were ‘unacceptable.’ The Committee is concerned that Border Patrol agents and other CBP employees who wrote posts disparaging immigrants may still be working with immigrants and children.”

“We’ve already put individuals on administrative duties. I don’t know which ones correspond with which posts.” McAleenan said when asked by the committee if the officers involved were still working.

Cummings seeks documents dating back to Jan. 20, 2017 related to the “I’m 10-15” Facebook group, “The Real CBP Nation” Facebook groups, and any similar Facebook groups identified by CBP as containing inappropriate posts by CBP employees.

Earlier this month, Cummings also sent a letter to Facebook requesting information to inform this investigation based on expressed concerns that the disturbing posts may violate CBP’s Standards of Conduct and Facebook’s Community Standards.

“The Real CBP Nation” Facebook group, first reported by CNN., ProPublica reported on another private Facebook group, which is called “I’m 10-15,” referring to the Border Patrol code for “aliens in custody.”

According to the report, the page was created three years ago for current and former Border Patrol workers, and has about 9,500 members.

