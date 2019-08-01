  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing, Missing Girl, Missing Persons, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing after an argument with her guardian in a Big Lots parking lot in Parkville.

Police said Shakayla Holland walked away from the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. and may be heading to Govane Ave.


Credit: Baltimore County Police

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white striped shirt.

They ask if anyone sees her to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-5310 or 911.

Comments