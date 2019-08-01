Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing after an argument with her guardian in a Big Lots parking lot in Parkville.
Police said Shakayla Holland walked away from the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. and may be heading to Govane Ave.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white striped shirt.
They ask if anyone sees her to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-5310 or 911.
