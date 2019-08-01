Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Friday, Baltimore area restaurant will be featuring deals for food and drinks during Baltimore Restaurant Week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Friday, Baltimore area restaurant will be featuring deals for food and drinks during Baltimore Restaurant Week.
More than 100 different restaurants and cuisine types are listed in Baltimore and Baltimore County. There are a variety of foods you can try such as seafood, Greek, Asian, a steakhouse, and other options.
Baltimore Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday, August 2 and continues through until Sunday, August 11. People can choose to enjoy two-course brunch and lunch menus from $12 to $20, and three-course dinner menus from $20 to $35.
Organizers recommend making reservations early. Make sure to share your experience with Baltimore Restaurant Week on social media with the hashtag #BaltRW!
For the list of restaurants follow this link.
——
written by WJZ Intern, Raven McCree
You must log in to post a comment.