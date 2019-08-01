ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a 24-year-old man in the triple shooting that left two men dead over the weekend.
Corey Daniel Powell, of the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the triple shooting from Saturday morning.
Cameron Stenhouse and Dennis Vasquez were killed in the shooting early Saturday morning, and a third man was injured with a gunshot wound, police say.
Detectives learned the shooting happened during a drug transaction.
“They’re working this case hard. I have every confidence we’ll get an arrest in this case,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Powell was arrested Tuesday evening and is held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center after his bail review on Thursday.
