BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County need your help in identifying a man who was found along the NCR Trail in a stream on Thursday.
Police say the man was found in a stream near 635 Bee Tree Road.
He was taken to an area hospital after he was found.
#NEEDTOIDENTIFY: This man was found along the NCR Trail in a stream, near 635 Bee Tree Rd, 21120. He was taken to a local hospital. He is approx. 40-45 years old, 5'7", 175 lbs and was wearing a wht shirt, blue jeans and blk shoes. Please call 9-1-1 with any info. ^SV pic.twitter.com/iuyDGG2Ov5
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 2, 2019
Police say the man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone who knows this man should contact police immediately.
