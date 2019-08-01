  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County need your help in identifying a man who was found along the NCR Trail in a stream on Thursday.

Police say the man was found in a stream near 635 Bee Tree Road.

He was taken to an area hospital after he was found.

Police say the man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who knows this man should contact police immediately.

