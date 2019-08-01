Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Michael Jordan’s 80-foot yacht was spotted in Ocean City, Maryland ahead of the White Marlin Open.
Jordan’s Viking yacht called the “Catch 23” has spotted in Ocean City’s Sunset Marina.
Tony Devereaux posted photos on social media of the yacht.
His boat has been registered for the tournament, according to WBOC TV, but no one seems to know if Jordan is fishing himself.
Jordan is known as a former NBA player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He played 15 seasons and won six NBA titles — all with the Bulls. He also played for Major League Baseball.
