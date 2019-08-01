FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was arrested and faces six drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency narcotics investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Law enforcement officials searched a home in the 200 block of Maple Avenue in Frederick Tuesday and reportedly found 154 baggies filled with a total of 4.6 ounces of crack and cocaine along with digital scales and more than $2,100 in cash.
Police arrested Franklin William Randolph, 49, in connection with the bust. He’s charged with possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $15,000.
