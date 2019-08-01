Comments
(CBS Sports) — If any NFL team decides to sign Jordan Lasley, they better make sure there are no ponds near their practice facility or their footballs might start disappearing.
The former Ravens receiver was cut on Wednesday after a wild week at training camp that involved a fight with two teammates and a touchdown celebration involving a pond. Why a pond? You’ll have to ask Lasley.
The drama with Lasley started at practice on Monday after Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones did something that Lasley didn’t like. According to ESPN.com, Jones was going high in press coverage, which led to Lasley starting a fight. After the fight started, Ravens safety Bennett Jackson tried to break things up, but then Lasley tried to fight him. It’s probably a good thing that no one else stepped in, because Lasley probably would have also fought them.
