Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another rather warm and humid day, that produced a few small, but strong thunderstorms in a few spots.

Reports of hail the size of nickels, quarters and even one of golf ball size occurred in a few spots.

Tomorrow, we have another chance of more pop up storms, and once again, some may produce heavy rain, and gusty winds, and even small hail.

As we head into the weekend, more shower chances will remain especially on Saturday, with a lesser chance on Sunday. It will remain warm, with near to slightly above normal temperatures.

Have a nice weekend. Bob Turk

