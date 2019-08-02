Comments
RIVA, Md. (WJZ) — A lightning strike to an Anne Arundel County home Thursday afternoon caused $100,000 worth of damage, according to officials.
Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Pike Drive around 3:41 p.m. for a reported dwelling fire. When officials arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Lightning Strike Causes House Fire In Anne Arundel County, NE Baltimore
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Officials said that no injuries were reported in the incident.
The preliminary cause of the fire was a direct lightning strike, officials said.
