BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Saturday, Baltimore Ravens great Ed Reed will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Enshrinement Ceremony takes place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
It will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN at 7 p.m.
The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include cornerback Champ Bailey, contributor Pat Bowlen, contributor Gil Brandt, tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, safety Johnny Robinson and Reed.
WJZ will also have coverage of the event shortly after the ceremony.
Sports Director Mark Viviano is in Canton and will have a special Purple Preview of the ceremony.
