BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since 2013, BronyCon has called Baltimore home.

The annual My Little Pony fan convention has drawn tens of thousands of people from around the world, but it is coming to an end- This is the last year for BronyCon.

“It’s pretty standard stuff for a kids show,” Shir Goldberg, the convention chair, said. “But there’s something that’s really, really special about My Little Pony.”

Animated characters teaching lessons of friendship- creating a following and drawing people from around the world to Baltimore for the annual BronyCon.

“This con and all the people in it have been the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Kat Allen, a BronyCon attendee all the way from Germany, said.

With the show ending, and attendance on the decline, organizers have decided this will be the last BronyCon.

“Instead of trying to fit a shrinking event into an expanding space, we decided it was better to go out on our own terms while we can still throw this huge party,” Goldberg said.

With this being the last hurrah, organizers say they have doubled last years attendance, surpassing 10,000 people.

“We are going out with a bang as we wanted to,” Goldberg said.

Although BronyCon is coming to an end, there are several other My Little Pony Conventions held throughout the country.