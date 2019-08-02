Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles welcomed 9-year-old Hailey Dawson to throw out Friday’s ceremonial first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dawson, of Henderson, Nevada, who was born with Poland Syndrome, began her journey to throw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League ballparks in 2015 at Oriole Park.
Using a 3-D printed robotic hand designed by the College of Engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Dawson accomplished her “Journey to 30” when she threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sept. 16, 2018.
