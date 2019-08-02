  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Hailey Dawson, Local TV, Poland Syndrome, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles welcomed 9-year-old Hailey Dawson to throw out Friday’s ceremonial first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dawson, of Henderson, Nevada, who was born with Poland Syndrome, began her journey to throw out the first pitch at all 30 Major League ballparks in 2015 at Oriole Park.

Using a 3-D printed robotic hand designed by the College of Engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Dawson accomplished her “Journey to 30” when she threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sept. 16, 2018.

 

Comments