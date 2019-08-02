OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into the case of a fire that broke out at Mad Fish Bar and Grill restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland early Friday.

Several 911 calls alerted Ocean City Fire Department to the 3-alarm fire at the restaurant shortly after 4 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire was visible when firefighters arrived on scene.

“Fortunately, the restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” Ocean City Fire Department posted.

Crews are still on scene at the time of this post and the origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The restaurant said it would be closed until futher notice following the blaze.

“In the very early hours of today, emergency personnel were called to Mad Fish Bar & Grill due to a fire generated by currently unknown causes. It is with great sadness that we share this news and report that due to the extent of the damage, Mad Fish will be closed until further notice,” Mad Fish posted.

Mad Fish Bar and Grill posted a thank you to the emergency personnel that came to put out the fire.

“We would like to thank the firefighters and emergency personnel who swiftly responded to this emergency. We would also like to thank all of our staff for their hard work over the last year in making Mad Fish an up and coming success in Ocean City,” the restaurant posted. “We are so grateful for those who supported Mad Fish early on in this new venture; we will be back and stronger than ever.”

No one was injured in the fire.