BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another celebrity is speaking out to defend Baltimore.
Oprah’s Magazine published a list of 15 things why you should visit Baltimore — including a highlight of Oprah’s favorite crab cakes.
“This charming city is anything but full of rats.” the piece highlights.
“In late July, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack the city of Baltimore, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” His ill-informed comments were met with much criticism—particularly from the city’s residents, who defended the many things Charm City has to offer,” the writer said.
“Baltimore is a historical Maryland city, a bustling hub full of charming neighborhoods, creative citizens, a signature drink, and fresh seafood—including Oprah’s favorite crab cakes. After all, it is the very place where she and Gayle became best friends as young journalists in the 1970s. So to prove the President wrong, we rounded up just a few of the many reasons you should visit the city of Baltimore ASAP,” they continued.
