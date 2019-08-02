



Police are investigating a shooting on I-83 as a possible road rage incident.

Maryland State Police are searching for a vehicle they say is involved in a highway shooting in Baltimore County on Wednesday night.

Police Search For Car Involved I-83 Highway Shooting In Baltimore County

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark color mid-size SUV or sedan with no hubcaps and tinted windows. The victim was not able to give police a tag number.

The victim was not injured, police said, and was driving a gray 2019 Volvo XC60, a sports utility vehicle.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, state troopers got a 911 call from the victim about the incident. Police were told the incident happened on northbound I-83 near Northern Parkway when a vehicle came up from behind and began shooting the victim’s vehicle.

The victim also said the suspect vehicle, at one point, drove alongside and shot again at the victim’s car.

The alleged incident continued as the cars drove on to the outer loop of I-695 around Greenspring Avenue. As the victim left I-695 at Reisterstown Road, the suspect continued driving on the outer loop, the victim said.

Police said they do not know yet whether the suspect and victim know each other.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information relevant to this case, to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation continues.