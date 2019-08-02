BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Only in Baltimore could you find something as quirky, artsy and fun as Fluid Movement.

One-hundred swimmers dancers and actors perform in the deep end of the city’s public pools. This is their 20th Anniversary, and this weekend is your last chance this summer to catch them.

“We call it water ballet, but it’s performance art,” Artistic Director Valarie Perez-Shere said. “It’s all of those things. Dancing, swimming, acting, art with the things we make, it all is performance art.”

It’s also 100 percent volunteer. Performers range from the age of eight to 70- they rehearse on land and perform all summer in city pools in partnership with Baltimore Parks and Rec, and everyone is welcome to be an actor or in the audience.

WJZ’s Denise Koch: “Did you have to audition”?

Performer: No, they accept everyone basically.”

Judy Reynolds runs the Baltimore City Aquatics Program. After years of watching Fluid Movement, she decided to join the fun.

“You don’t have to be model thin to be in Fluid Movement,” Reynolds said. “You don’t have to have the best swimming skills, but they find a place for everybody.”

There are shows all throughout the weekend. There is a performance on Friday at 9 p.m. and two on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“It can be very liberating and empowering, and it is,” Perez-Shere said. “To stand up in front of 3,500 people in a bathing suit and act like a fool or do some really great art.”