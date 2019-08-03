  • WJZ 13On Air

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Dundalk Saturday morning.

Susan Penix, 49, of the 7800 block of Harold Road, was walking in the alley behind her home when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene around 9:47 a.m.

Penix was able to get back to her home where her roommate called 911. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she later died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into this incident and is asking anyone who may have information to call 410-307-2020.

