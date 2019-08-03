OXFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a house fire in Talbot County on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Evergreen Road around 2:22 p.m. for a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story, single-family home fire.
It took crews about one hour to contain the fire.
One firefighter sustained a hand injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being released.
A 13-year-old boy suffered superficial burns to his arm and hand while rescuing a 64-year-old woman from the home. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.
The 64-year-old woman suffered second and third-degree burns to about 10 percent of her body. She was taken to Bayview Burn Center to receive treatment.
There was an estimated $325,000 worth of damage to the home and its contents.
The preliminary cause of the fire was accidental as a result of smoking while on home oxygen.
