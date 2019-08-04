BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings in east and Southeast Baltimore on Saturday later in the night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. and found a 20-year-old woman who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper arm.

She was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Eastern District Shooting detectives who are investigating this incident found the victim to be very uncooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Around an hour later at 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Luzerne Avenue for a report of a shooting.

A shooting victim walked into an area hospital moments later with a graze wound to the back of the head, police said.

The 20-year-old man said he was sitting on steps at Jefferson Street and Luzerne Avenue when he heard a pop and started running. The victim said he did not see who fired the gun.

Southeast District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.