Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Lansdowne Monday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital.
Detectives were called to an area hospital just after 3:45 p.m. for a report of an adult man who had come to the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Police said the man was walking in the 3000 block of Bero Road when the shooting happened.
The man’s injury was non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
You must log in to post a comment.