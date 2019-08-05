  • WJZ 13On Air

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Lansdowne Monday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital.

Detectives were called to an area hospital just after 3:45 p.m. for a report of an adult man who had come to the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was walking in the 3000 block of Bero Road when the shooting happened.

The man’s injury was non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

