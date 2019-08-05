WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Baltimore City, Baltimore And Howard Counties
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man who struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in Annapolis Monday evening was himself hit by the vehicle when he got out to help the woman.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Norman Drive for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, reportedly got out to help the 80-year-old woman once he realized he hit her. He did not put the vehicle in park and was then also struck.

Both were flown to Shock Trauma with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

