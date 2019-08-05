Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you use the outer loop of I-695 to get around — one road closure could change up your commute for eight months!
The 1-695 ramp that goes to Frederick Road (MD 144) will be closing Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. and won’t reopen until April 2020.
According to MDOT, the ramp recontruction includes storm drain and electrical work for a highway widening project.
Motorists should take the detour from I-695 to the Wilkens Avenue interchange and will use ramps to access the inner loop of I-695 before going back to MD 144.
For the latest on this road construction and more follow MDOT.
