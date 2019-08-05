Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 695 near Catonsville Monday afternoon.
Multiple lanes of I-695 are closed in the area.
Significant traffic delays should be expected.
UPDATE #bcofd MVC w/ Motorcycle//#I695 btwn Wilkens Ave & Southwestern Blvd// 1 injured subject transported to local hospital// Unknown injuries// Expect delays in the area ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 5, 2019
