BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a July 30 fatal hit-and-run crash in East Baltimore involving a cyclist.

According to police, 58-year-old Wayne Richardson was riding a bicycle westbound in the 2800 block of E. Madison Stree around 10:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. Police believe that the vehicle was also moving westbound.

Police say the driver may have briefly stopped after the crash, but then left before police arrived.

Richardson was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, four-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Madison Street. The vehicle should have heavy front-end damage and could be missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its occupants is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606.

