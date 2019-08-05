Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will pay the family of a man who died following an encounter with police and paramedics in 2017 a $1 million settlement.
The family of 21-year-old Tawon Boyd accused officers of using excessive force.
A medical examiner ruled the death an accident caused by the synthetic drug “bath salts.”
The family’s lawsuit said Boyd called 911 to report a break-in; however, his fiancee said he may have been delusional.
When police arrived, Boyd’s family said they beat him and medical workers gave him a drug called haldol to calm him down.
That drug reportedly sent him into cardiac arrest.
