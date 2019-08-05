BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Marylanders have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly forcing a woman to engage in sex acts for their financial benefit.
Lakeya Aldridge, 39, of Federalsburg, Joshua Lankford, 30, of Manchester, and Kevonne Murphy, 27, of Federalsburg, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping.
The indictment accuses the trio of renting hotel rooms and forcing the victim to engage in sex acts for their own benefit, giving her drugs to keep her working for them. In one instance, the trio allegedly physically assaulted the victim to take her against her will from Federalsburg to Laurel, Delaware.
All three defendants face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if found guilty.
