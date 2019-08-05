  • WJZ 13On Air

Marty Bass, Weather, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Cut and paste yesterday on today, and tomorrow, and there you have the look of the weather. But not so much the feel of Sunday. Yesterday it was 92°, and 93°, at BWI-Marshall, and the Science Center. Today both locations the upper 80’s. A bit humid but it’s the Mid-Atlantic, it’s Summer. Not shocking news.

By Wednesday a frontal boundary will kick off some, potentially, gusty thunderstorms. On Thursday behind that front, it will actually be hot, in the low 90’s, but it will be a lot, (noticeably), less humid. And Thursday is the Ravens first pre-season game against Jacksonville. By game time I think it will be warm, but comfortable. Friday another round of, potentially gusty weather before what appears, NOW, to be a fine weekend.

And there you have it. How the later single digit days of August will square away.

MB!

