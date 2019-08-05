Hi Everyone!
Cut and paste yesterday on today, and tomorrow, and there you have the look of the weather. But not so much the feel of Sunday. Yesterday it was 92°, and 93°, at BWI-Marshall, and the Science Center. Today both locations the upper 80’s. A bit humid but it’s the Mid-Atlantic, it’s Summer. Not shocking news.
By Wednesday a frontal boundary will kick off some, potentially, gusty thunderstorms. On Thursday behind that front, it will actually be hot, in the low 90’s, but it will be a lot, (noticeably), less humid. And Thursday is the Ravens first pre-season game against Jacksonville. By game time I think it will be warm, but comfortable. Friday another round of, potentially gusty weather before what appears, NOW, to be a fine weekend.
And there you have it. How the later single digit days of August will square away.
MB!
