BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.
Davien Ewing, 37, of Baltimore was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.
According to his guilty plea, in June 2017, law enforcement began an investigation targeting Eric McKnight who was distributing large quantities of heroin and supplying heroin to multiple individuals in Baltimore.
During the investigation, Ewing was identified as one of the individuals who assisted McKnight. Law enforcement overheard conversations between McKnight and Ewing discussing narcotics transactions, including the prices for street-level distribution of narcotics.
According to court documents, search warrants were executed on Feb. 26, 2018, at locations that were identified as stash locations for conspiracy.
Law enforcement recovered 704 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of heroin, 24.95 grams of crack cocaine, more than 2.5 kilograms of marijuana, three firearms, drug packaging materials, cutting agents, and cellphones.
Ewing’s co-conspirators were previously sentenced to between 18 and 174 months in federal prison.
