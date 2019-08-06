Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drenching downpours flooded parts of Baltimore with as much as five inches of rain, which fell in under two hours.
South of the city only very small amounts were recorded as well as areas west of the beltway.
Tomorrow, more strong storms may erupt and can cause similar flooding issues later in the day. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts may also occur.
It will finally dry out on Thursday, but a brief shower is possible Friday before we finally dry out for the weekend. It should turn out to be a very pleasant one indeed. Bob Turk
