(CBS Local) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Super Jumper Trampolines recalled about 23,000 14-foot trampolines and 16-foot combo trampolines.
The products were labeled hazardous due to poor welding on the metal legs, making it easier for users to fall and get hurt.
The company received 97 complaints involving consumers who have suffered minor injuries.
Officials say that consumers should immediately stop using the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps trampolines.
The recall number is 19-179.
For more information, visit the CPSC’s website here.
Super Jumper can be contacted for a free repair kit that comes with reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.
All reports of an incident can be submitted here.
