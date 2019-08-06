  • WJZ 13On Air

(CBS Local) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Super Jumper Trampolines recalled about 23,000 14-foot trampolines and 16-foot combo trampolines.

The products were labeled hazardous due to poor welding on the metal legs, making it easier for users to fall and get hurt.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Safety Commission)

The company received 97 complaints involving consumers who have suffered minor injuries.

Officials say that consumers should immediately stop using the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps trampolines.

The recall number is 19-179.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website here.

Super Jumper can be contacted for a free repair kit that comes with reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.

All reports of an incident can be submitted here.

