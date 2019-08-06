WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man faces several charges after being arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Westminster.
Officials from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at an apartment on South Colonial Avenue Tuesday after getting reports from the community of possible drug activity, Westminster Police said.
Police reportedly found 15 gel capsules containing suspected heroin hidden in a litter box and five baggies of suspected crack cocaine along with cash.
James Blair, who was found in the apartment at the time of the warrant execution, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of heroin and cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
