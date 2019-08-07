  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder had a big misplay of a fly ball Tuesday night and he left Camden Yards with an injury other than his ego.

Stewart was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees and he has been recalled, according to the Orioles.

DJ Stewart dove for a catch, missed it, and the fly ball bounced off his head. Ouch.

His first major-league play in two months came to an early end as he slipped charging the fly ball. The 25-year-old was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Tuesday, CBS Sports reports.

