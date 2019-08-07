BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout during Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Video captured showed Davis being restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

@masnOrioles shows replay of Chris Davis restrained from going after mgr Brandon Hyde btw innings. Davis is pinch hit for in 5th inn. They may need to #rebuild their relationship ⚾️ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 8, 2019

After the incident, Davis was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning.

The tense moment between Davis and Hyde sparked instant reaction on Twitter.

Chris Davis went after someone in the @Orioles dugout.. Whoever it was probably doesn’t have anything to worry about. He’ll swing and miss — Chris Hobson (@chrishobson__) August 8, 2019

I am VERY interested in finding out what Brandon Hyde said that caused Chris Davis to lose his mind. — Denis Ackermann (@DenAck31) August 8, 2019

Chris Davis and Brandon Hyde fighting in the dugout. Finally some action in Bird Land — Joe Graves (@joeag88) August 8, 2019

Some fans came to the defense of Davis on Twitter.

A bunch of guys who couldn’t hit an average HS pitcher at any part of their life making fun of Chris Davis 😂😂 — Ernie Green (@RealErnieGreen) August 8, 2019

This season, Davis is batting just .183 with nine home runs.