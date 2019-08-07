  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Hyde, Chris Davis, Local TV, mlb, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout during Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Video captured showed Davis being restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.

After the incident, Davis was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning.

The tense moment between Davis and Hyde sparked instant reaction on Twitter.

“Chris Davis went after someone in the Orioles dugout,” Chris Hobson tweeted. “Whoever it was probably doesn’t have anything to worry about. He’ll swing and miss.”

Some fans came to the defense of Davis on Twitter.

“A bunch of guys who couldn’t hit an average HS pitcher at any part of their life making fun of Chris Davis,” Ernie Green said.

This season, Davis is batting just .183 with nine home runs.

Comments