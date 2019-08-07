BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie defensive tackle Daylon Mack learned the hard way what happens when you forget to bring cinnamon rolls to the team meeting.

Mack twitted a video Tuesday of his truck filled with packing peanuts.

Both the inside and truck bed were filled with the packing peanuts.

“Note to self… Don’t forget to bring cinnamon rolls to the team meetings…” Mack tweeted.

Cinnabon also had some fun at the expense of Mack.

“You need to get us on speed dial!,” Cinnabon replied to Mack’s tweet. “We’d love to make sure you & the rest of the Ravens have some sweet swirls in your life – DM us and we can set something up!”

Ravens fans will get their first look at Mack and the Ravens on Thursday when the team opens up the preseason with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.