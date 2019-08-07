WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect, Watch Issued For Much Of Maryland
MCLEAN, Va. (WJZ) — A man with a weapon has been reported in the Gannett Building in McLean, Va., Fairfax County Police say.

They are saying to avoid the area of the building, at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, and will update soon.

The building was evacuated.

Fairfax County Police confirmed that there is no evidence of injuries or violence at this time.

