MCLEAN, Va. (WJZ) — A man with a weapon has been reported in the Gannett Building in McLean, Va., Fairfax County Police say.
They are saying to avoid the area of the building, at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, and will update soon.
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
The building was evacuated.
Fairfax County Police confirmed that there is no evidence of injuries or violence at this time.
UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.