Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect, Watch Issued For Much Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 49-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Tracey Gibson was reported missing from the 3700 block of Nortonia Road at around noon August 3.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blouse and was carrying a black purse.

Police said she has never gone missing before.

Anyone who has seen Tracey Gibson and or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (410) 984-7385 or dial 911.

