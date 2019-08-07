Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Baltimore.
Police said they were called to the 1700 block of Homestead Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A short while later at 1:28 a.m. officers responded to a hospital after a 48-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Investigators said the victim was in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue when he was shot.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.