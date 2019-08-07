Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of some strong storms moved across the state this afternoon, but today, they were fast-moving, and that helped to reduce any major flooding across the region.
Gusty strong winds did bring several trees down across Carroll and mainly Harford Counties during the afternoon.
Drier but warm air will be in place tomorrow and Friday, and by the weekend, much more comfortable air will move our way, to make for a very pleasant period! Happy Wednesday! Bob Turk
