Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not one drop of rain at my home last evening. But I could hear the thunder from 10 miles away as those storms clobbered downtown, Fells, and Canton last evening. Not one drop on the top side of the Beltway. Not one drop in Ownings Mills, Randallstown, or Harford County. The total definition of isolated storms. Two cells went “nose to tail” moving East right over the city and beyond. Crazy.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not one drop of rain at my home last evening. But I could hear the thunder from 10 miles away as those storms clobbered downtown, Fells, and Canton last evening. Not one drop on the top side of the Beltway. Not one drop in Ownings Mills, Randallstown, or Harford County. The total definition of isolated storms. Two cells went “nose to tail” moving East right over the city and beyond. Crazy.
Later on storms will be more widespread but potentially even more intense. Figure from lunch and on the “witching hours” for thunderstorms to bloom begins. No change in the net result of today’s cold frontal passage. That will be less humidity for the weeks end, and eventually a calm and nice weekend.
We will watch the radar for you and have any alerts, up, quickly here on wjz.com.
MB!
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.