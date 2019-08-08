  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aladdin is bringing Baltimore on a magic carpet ride to the Hippodrome this fall, and tickets go on sale August 16.

Tickets for the three-week show run in November go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.

The Broadway musical will play Tuesdays through Thursday at 8 p.m. beginning November 13, with an added matinee on Thursday, November 14. at 2 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., an added matinee on Friday, November 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with the only 1 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, December 1.

There will be another performance on Monday, November 25 at 8 p.m.

The musical, based off of the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway in 2014.

VIP ticket packages and general tickets will be available to buy by going to Baltimore Hippodrome’s website.

