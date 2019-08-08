BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Damage from this week’s storms are still being cleaned up Thursday, with downed trees and power lines causing road closures and power outages Wednesday night.

Drivers are carefully navigating the roads around the downed trees.

“I came, I saw the road was blocked but I didn’t know there was a tree until my wife said there’s a big tree why didn’t you tell me,” said driver Phillip Bounthron.

As the winds picked up Wednesday night, the trees toppled to the ground, taking power lines down with them.

“Everybody is out of electric but I got a generator so I’m in good shape,” One resident said.

As Steven Morris was trying to cover up some of his belongings, he noticed it was too late, and inside was where he should be.

‘The wind was blowing so hard I thought it was a hurricane or something,” Morris said.

As the tree trunks and branches litter backyards, Morris doesn’t even want to think about what could have been.

“If somebody was coming down when that tree came down it would have had fatalities, someone would have gotten killed,” Morris added.

There haven’t been any reported injuries following the storm.