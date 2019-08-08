  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burn injuries, Car Fire, frederick fire department, Shock Trauma

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were hospitalized with burn injuries after a car fire in Frederick.

Officials said a vehicle accident happened at Elmer Rd. and Elmer Derr Rd. around 2:08 a.m. Thursday.

When units arrived, a 2019 Volkswagen Golf was fully emerged in flames. One of the victims was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling west bound along Elmer Derr Rd. when it ran off the road to the right. They said the car struck a drainage culvert and came to rest on Elmer Road.

The driver was identified as Ryan Tydings, 26. The two passengers were identified as Jessica Crum, 23, and Zander Horstman, 19.

Crum and Horstman were flown to Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition while the Tydings was taken to Bayview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, alcohol and speed are contributing factors and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments