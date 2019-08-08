FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were hospitalized with burn injuries after a car fire in Frederick.
Officials said a vehicle accident happened at Elmer Rd. and Elmer Derr Rd. around 2:08 a.m. Thursday.
When units arrived, a 2019 Volkswagen Golf was fully emerged in flames. One of the victims was ejected from the vehicle.
Investigators said the vehicle was traveling west bound along Elmer Derr Rd. when it ran off the road to the right. They said the car struck a drainage culvert and came to rest on Elmer Road.
The driver was identified as Ryan Tydings, 26. The two passengers were identified as Jessica Crum, 23, and Zander Horstman, 19.
2:08am | Elmer Rd and Elmer Derr Rd in Frederick | Vehicle Accident | Units arrived with 1 vehicle, fully involved | 3 patients with burn injuries | 2 flown to Shock Trauma | 1 to Bayview Medical Center by ground pic.twitter.com/Zv6DkHMS9B
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) August 8, 2019
Crum and Horstman were flown to Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition while the Tydings was taken to Bayview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to authorities, alcohol and speed are contributing factors and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
