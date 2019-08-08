Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Baltimore County are investigating after a house fire in Dundalk on Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore County firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lee Lawerence Court around 4 p.m. for a reported house fire with people trapped.
When firefighters arrived they found a fire and began search and rescue efforts.
Shortly after arrival, command said that all occupants were out safely, and firefighting efforts began.
Firefighters later knocked out the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.