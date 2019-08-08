BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport is getting some cash flow from a Department of Transportation grant.
Three Maryland lawmakers announced $9.94 million in federal funds for the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration.
The funds will be used to reconstruct a portion of Taxiway Z. The announcement comes from U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. John Sarbanes (all D-Md).
Sen. Cardin called BWI a huge asset to the state, and the nation, saying that much of the region’s commerce is dependant on the airport’s operation.
“I’m pleased by this federal investment in making our airport better and will continue to fight for infrastructure investments to benefit communities throughout Maryland,” Cardin said.
The DOT grant will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways and airport signage, lighting and markings.
“BWI is a key contributor to Maryland’s economic success, facilitating tourism and business throughout the state. It’s crucial that the airport is able to continue providing safe and timely service to Marylanders and visitors alike,” said Sen. Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committees. “I will keep fighting to make sure our airports have the resources they need to support all those who visit and live in our great state.”
Rep. Sarbanes also said the investment will ensure that the airport remains a Maryland economic hub.
You must log in to post a comment.