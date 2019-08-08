



Officials from across the State of Maryland expressed their love and support Thursday for a Baltimore Police Sergeant who was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore.

Police confirmed a Sergeant was injured in a shooting in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma.

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement in regard to the incident.

“We ask that you keep this officer in your prayers as he fights for his life. But thoughts and prayers alone are not enough. We have been pushing to get these violent shooters off the streets. Now is the time for city and legislative leaders to finally join us and support our efforts.”

“Let’s lift up this Baltimore Police Sergeant, his loved ones, colleagues and the Shock Trauma medical team treating him right now,” Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also tweeted about the incident.

“Baltimore County extends its thoughts and prayers to the Baltimore Police sergeant who was shot earlier today. We stand ready to assist, if necessary, as we await updates.”

Melissa Hyatt tweeted, “Baltimore County Police sends our prayers to the Baltimore Police family.”

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said he was on the way to Shock Trauma to offer his support.

The Baltimore City FOP also tweeted. They said that VP Lt. Ken Butler and Sgt. William MacDonald responded to Shock Trauma to off support to the injured officer.

