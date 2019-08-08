BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week’s heavy rains contributed to three sewer overflows, discharging 1.87 million gallons of stormwater mixed with sewer water, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.
Most of the overflow stemmed from the severe rain that hit parts of Baltimore City on Tuesday.
As a result of the downpours, about 1.1 million gallons flowed from a structured sewer location at 428 E. Preston Street and discharged into the Jones Falls.
This rain event caused another 52,000 gallons, affecting the same stream, to flow from the structured overflow at 1901 Falls Road.
Structured overflows were designed into the City’s sewer system more than 100 years ago to provide such releases when the sewers became inundated with rainwater, according to the Department of Public Works.
The public is advised to avoid direct contact with the receiving waters impacted by these or any other overflow.
